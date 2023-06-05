Stony Plain shuts down midway rides after two sent to hospital in separate incidents

The Town of Stony Plain shut down rides at its Farmers' Days festival this weekend following two different incidents that sent attendees to hospital.

Alberta Health Services said emergency services responded on two separate occasions to the Stony Plain midway on Friday evening.

Around 5:30 p.m., a child was taken to hospital in stable condition. Five hours later, an 18-year-old woman was also taken to hospital in stable condition.

CBC News spoke to the injured woman on Sunday from her home in Stony Plain. Brianne Garskey said it was her second time that day getting on The Hurricane, a ride featuring cars that are swung around like a propeller.

She said she and her friend were moving to their seats when the ride started and hit them.

"It was scary," Garskey said. "I heard they shut it down right after, I was kind of relieved."

She said her shoulder was dislocated and she has some bruising. Garskey spent six hours in hospital, receiving stitches for a cut on her leg.

Her friend, Kaleb Starnes, said the two were pushed onto a mesh grade before being hit by a second cart.

"We pushed each other out and the last card swung us out pretty good," he said.

Starnes said he landed on an air compressor and had a minor concussion with scrapes and bruises.

"It could have gone so much worse," he said. "I'm just glad everyone's okay."

Rides cancelled

Stony Plain announced in a statement Saturday morning it would cancel the midway rides for the entire weekend.

An inspection requested by the town was spurred by Friday's events and determined that mechanical issues posed potential safety risks, the statement read.

"We are working closely with the Farmers' Days organizing committee to address the mechanical issues and ensure that future events are both thrilling and safe for everyone," Mayor William Choy said in the statement.

Wild Rose Shows, the ride operator, acknowledged an incident on an amusement ride in a Facebook post Sunday, but did not specify any details.

It said the Alberta Elevating Devices and Ride Safety Association (AEDARSA) will conduct a full re-inspection of all amusement rides before reopening to the public. An earlier post from Saturday said it will be at Devon Days this coming weekend.

AEDARSA said it is investigating the two incidents and that one of the rides will not operate again until a follow-up review by the professional engineer who submitted and acknowledge compliance on the permit application.

Dean McKernon, vice-president operations, said in a statement Sunday the association is working with the company to address issues of concern.

"AEDARSA safety codes officers will be completing follow up inspections prior to [Wild Rose Shows] operating at their setups next weekend."