Massive fire destroys 16 homes under construction in Stony Plain

The Stony Plain fire department is investigating a blaze late Wednesday at the Sommerville Springs subdivision near Golf Course Road that destroyed 16 units and damaged 14 others.

The call came in at 11:30 p.m. and "upon arrival multiple houses were fully involved," fire Chief Trevor Mistal said Thursday.

"There were massive amounts of calls because it was such a huge fireball that we were getting calls from all over town," Mistal said.

The development included duplexes, triplexes and fourplexes that were in various stages of construction, he said.

There is no water supply to the area, so a tanker truck had to be brought in.

"We automatically went defensive just to protect exposures and the surrounding neighbourhoods," Mistal said.

About 28 firefighters from Stony Plain, Spruce Grove and Parkland County worked on the fire for two hours, he said.

Busy night last night for your <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IAFF?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IAFF</a> L3021 FFs as they assisted their <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/mutualaid?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#mutualaid</a> partners in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/StonyPlain?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#StonyPlain</a> with a large structure fire. <a href="https://twitter.com/ctvedmonton?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ctvedmonton</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/GlobalEdmonton?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@GlobalEdmonton</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/881TheOne?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@881TheOne</a> <a href="https://t.co/Sn94exqY5Q">pic.twitter.com/Sn94exqY5Q</a> —@IAFFLocal3021

Most of the crews focused on the fire while others were "roving" the area.

"With the wind and the embers and sparks that were flying out of there we wanted to contain it to that property, we didn't want it spreading to other neighbourhoods," Mistal said.

There were no injuries. All the houses were unoccupied.

Crews remained on scene overnight to keep the area secure and watch for flare-ups, he said.

"At this point we'll begin our investigation and try to come up with a cause," said Mistal.