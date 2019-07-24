Couple found dead in Stony Plain home in apparent murder-suicide

Two people found were found dead in a Stony Plain home on Tuesday in an apparent murder-suicide.

Police are not seeking any suspects in the case and no charges will be laid, a news release said.

RCMP confirmed the two were in a domestic relationship.

The bodies of a 56-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman were located inside the home at 3 p.m. An autopsy confirmed the woman's death was a homicide. The man's death was non-criminal, police said.

Police are not releasing the names of victims.