Stolen vehicle smashes into Edson provincial building

RCMP officers said a stolen vehicle was used to smash through the doors of the Edson provincial building.

Officers added the vehicle was taken from an ATCO Electric lot next to the building.

RCMP said their investigation showed the vehicle was used to drive through the compound fence, into the east entrance of the provincial building and then out through the west side doors.

They said anti-semitic messages were written throughout the building.

One man was taken into custody just before noon on Saturday and RCMP said numerous charges are pending.