Stolen semi-truck smashes into Lloydminster home

One person was arrested after a semi-truck crashed into a residence in Lloydminster late Saturday.

No one was injured, and charges are pending against the driver, RCMP Cpl. Curtis Peters said Sunday.

Peters said the stolen truck was spotted on Highway 17 headed into the city that straddles the Alberta-Saskatchewan border, but that police held off starting a pursuit in the interest of public safety.

"They were monitoring it and hoping for an opportunity to intercept without causing a pursuit," he said.

But then, shortly after 10:30 p.m., a call came in reporting that the truck had crashed into a house.

"There was no police intervention being done on the vehicle when it happened," Peters said.

Photographs taken by witnesses show there was no trailer attached to the truck at the time.

After crashing into the home near 23 Street and 46 Avenue, Peters said the suspect fled on foot into a nearby apartment building, where, with the co-operation of the building's residents, he was taken into custody.