Stolen remote door-openers behind surge in garage break-ins, Edmonton police say

Edmonton police are attributing a rash of garage break-ins in the city to people leaving keys and garage-door openers in vehicles parked outside.

From Sept. 24 to Oct. 17, police were called to 35 garage break and enters where thieves used a remote to gain entry, police said in news release Thursday.

In several instances suspects discovered spare keys in the vehicle console.

"Police and its partners, including insurance agencies, have repeatedly messaged the public over the last several years, reminding citizens not to leave garage remotes and spare keys in their vehicles," Det. Mike Farrell said in the release.

"We're asking citizens to change habits, which in some ways may cause people a bit of inconvenience."

"I would suggest, however, that having your vehicle, garage and possibly even your home violated by a criminal, not to mention losing thousands of dollars in assets, would be a far greater inconvenience."