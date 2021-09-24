Stolen RCMP vehicle may have been used by police impersonator in northern Alberta

RCMP investigating a suspected case of police impersonation are looking for a suspect who may have been driving an unmarked RCMP truck stolen in Slave Lake four days earlier.

"It is believed that the stolen unmarked RCMP vehicle may have been used in this incident," RCMP said in a news release Friday.

RCMP said the High Prairie detachment received a 911 call just before 10 p.m. Thursday about a man believed to be impersonating a police officer at a rural home southwest of High Prairie.

The homeowner told police that a man driving a dark-coloured Ford F-150 had pulled into the home's driveway and turned on "red and blue flashing lights."

The suspect, dressed in civilian clothes, identified himself as a police officer but did not produce police identification, RCMP said.

He told the homeowner he needed fuel.

The homeowner gave him some fuel and the man drove away toward High Prairie.

Truck stolen Sept. 19

Also Thursday, RCMP in Slave Lake, 115 kilometres east of High Prairie, discovered that an unmarked police vehicle — a black Ford F-150 — was "unaccounted for," the news release said.

An investigation revealed the truck had been taken from the Slave Lake detachment parking lot sometime overnight on Sept. 19.

The suspect in the police impersonation is described as having medium complexion and clean-cut short hair.

He had a scar on his nose and lip. He was wearing blue jeans, a coat and cowboy boots, and wore a skull ring on his right hand.

The missing RCMP truck is a black 2014 Ford F-150 quad cab with black-tinted windows, Alberta licence plate CBA 767. It is equipped with red and blue police lights and a siren.

High Prairie RCMP are asking for the public's assistance with any information in relation to the incident.

High Prairie is 368 km northwest of Edmonton.