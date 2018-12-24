Stolen puppy Milo returned to 'thrilled' owners before Christmas

Milo has made his way home, thanks to tips from the public.

The three-month old Havanese puppy was returned to his owner Tianna Sachdeva Sunday evening after he was stolen on Dec. 20 during a break-in at a home near 116th Avenue and 95th Street in north Edmonton.

Security staff at a hospital spotted the dog with a woman at the hospital on Saturday. Staff approached her and confirmed her name before she left the hospital with the pooch.

On Sunday, a police officer recognized the woman after arresting her for an unrelated shoplifting incident at Kingsway Mall, Edmonton police said in a news release.

The tiny puppy "received a tearful welcome home" on Sunday when he was reunited with his family, said police.

"This is definitely the best Christmas present my family has ever received," said Sachdeva.

"We had no idea that [police] had located Milo until we saw [an officer] walking up the sidewalk with our puppy. We were all shocked and thrilled."

A 26-year-old woman is facing charges of theft under $5,000. Further charges are pending, police said.