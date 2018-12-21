Who stole Milo? Edmonton police ask for help finding puppy thief

Edmonton police hope someone can identify a woman caught on video surveillance with a three-month-old Havanese puppy in her arms.

The puppy, named Milo, was taken during a break-in around 2:30 p.m. Thursday at a home near 116th Avenue and 95th Street, police said in a news release Friday.

Investigators believe the suspect targeted the home to steal the family's dog as no other belongings were taken.

The couple who live in the home were not there at the time. They had left the puppy in a kennel.

The owners had been looking forward to their first Christmas with the dog, which they only brought home last month, police said.

Police hope Edmontonians can help track down this pup and return him to his rightful owners. (Edmonton Police Service)

The suspect is described as a woman in her 20s or 30s.

She was wearing black pants, a grey hoodie and beige jacket at the time of the break-and-enter.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Edmonton police or Crime Stoppers.