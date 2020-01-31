Edmonton police lay charges in memorial plaque thefts

A 46-year-old man is facing charges after he was arrested trying to sell stolen bronze memorial plaques at a local scrap metal dealer.

More than 100 of 135 plaques stolen from benches this month have been recovered, police said in a news release Friday.

The plaques were taken starting Jan. 22 from city benches in the area of 100th Avenue between 116th Street and 120th Street. The benches were in locations like Victoria Promenade and Grant Notley Park.

A suspect was arrested on Wednesday without incident at a local scrap metal dealer where police said he was trying to sell the plaques.

The man has been charged with two counts of possession of stolen property over $5,000, as well as fraud under $5,000 and trafficking stolen property over $5,000.