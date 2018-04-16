Edmonton lawyer pleads guilty to impaired driving in death of teenage girl

An Edmonton lawyer has pleaded guilty to a single count of impaired driving in the hit and run death of a teenage girl two years ago.

Shane Stevenson entered his plea Monday in Court of Queen's Bench before Justice Peter Michalyshyn.

Stevenson was set to stand trial on a series of impaired driving charges in the April 2018 collision that killed 16-year-old Chloe Wiwchar.

The charges he had faced included impaired driving causing death, being impaired while causing an accident that led to a death, and failing to stop for an accident where death occurred.

Stevenson, who formerly worked with Dentons LLP in Edmonton, had initially been charged with three counts; impaired driving causing death, having a blood-alcohol level over 80 mg causing death and hit and run causing death.

Around 11 p.m. on April 15, 2018, Wiwchar was struck by a pickup truck on Kingsway, near the intersection with Tower Road.

According to an agreed statement of facts, she was struck by Stevenson's Ford F-150 as she crossed the marked crosswalk with amber lights flashing. Stevenson did not stop or slow down.

The force of the impact threw Wiwchar into the air. She hit the centre median and slid more 25 metres.

Wiwchar suffered multiple blunt-force injuries and died in hospital less than an hour later.

The collision caused significant front end damage to Stevenson's truck. As he drove away from the scene, pieces of metal dragged across the asphalt, causing sparks to fly.

A fragment of Wiwchar's jacket was later recovered from the torn metal.

An off-duty officer who had stopped his vehicle for Wiwchar when she was in the crosswalk followed the pickup truck, providing information to 911 dispatch.

Several police cars and a police helicopter canvassed the area and Stevenson was eventually arrested in an alley in the area of 107th Avenue and 103rd Street.

When he was arrested, Stevenson had a strong smell of alcohol in his breath, bloodshot eyes and was unsteady on his feet, according to the agreed statement of facts.

He provided two breath samples. The lowest reading was for 170 milligrams of alcohol in 100 ml of blood.

According to reconstruction of the collision, Stevenson was travelling between 69 and 83 km/h at the time of impact.

His sentencing is set for Oct. 14.