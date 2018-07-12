RCMP officer charged after allegedly pointing Taser at same person twice in 2 years

Skip to Main Content
A Strathcona County RCMP officer has been charged after he allegedly pointed a conducted-energy weapon at the head of the same municipal employee on two separate occasions.

Const. Steve Burgess allegedly pointed the weapon, commonly known as a Taser, at the person on Dec. 19, 2017. During the investigation, it was alleged that a similar incident happened on Dec. 9, 2015.

Both alleged incidents happened at the Strathcona County RCMP detachment, where Burgess has worked for almost four years. No one was hurt during either alleged incident.

Burgess has been charged with one count of assault with a weapon and two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

He has been suspended with pay since Dec. 21, 2017, and will make his first appearance in court on Aug. 15.

