Stettler man charged with second-degree murder in death of father
A 32-year-old Stettler man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of his father on Wednesday.
Autopsy shows man died of multiple blunt and sharp force trauma
Stettler RCMP were called to the scene at a residence with a report of a deceased male. Officers on scene determined the death was suspicious and a man was taken into custody.
An autopsy was conducted Friday in Calgary and the cause of death was "attributed to multiple blunt and sharp force trauma," police said in a news release Friday evening.
The accused is scheduled to appear in court in Stettler on Jan. 23.