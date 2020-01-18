Stettler man charged with second-degree murder in death of father

A 32-year-old Stettler man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of his father on Wednesday.

Stettler RCMP were called to the scene at a residence with a report of a deceased male. Officers on scene determined the death was suspicious and a man was taken into custody.

An autopsy was conducted Friday in Calgary and the cause of death was "attributed to multiple blunt and sharp force trauma," police said in a news release Friday evening.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court in Stettler on Jan. 23.