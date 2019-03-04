Alberta Party Leader Stephen Mandel allowed to run in election, judge rules

Alberta Party Leader Stephen Mandel will be allowed to run in the provincial election following a ruling Monday from a Court of Queen's Bench judge.

Mandel challenged a Feb. 9 decision by Elections Alberta that imposed a five-year ban after he failed to meet the deadline for filing expense documents related to his nomination in Edmonton-McClung.

The case was heard a week ago.

In a ruling released Monday, Justice Gaylene Kendell retroactively extended the deadline for filing the nomination campaign return to Sept. 27, 2018, which means Mandel will be allowed to run.

"The applicants submit that the benefits of strictly enforcing the return deadline in the circumstances of this case are minimal, and drastically outweigh the adverse consequences of strict enforcement, warranting a relaxation of the deadline to file," the judge wrote. "I agree."

The ban would have prevented Mandel from running for public office until 2023, meaning he would have been ineligible for this spring's election.

The job of filing the campaign paperwork fell to Brian Heidecker, Mandel's chief financial officer. Heidecker said he became ill last summer, leaving him unable to complete the task.

He said in an affidavit that he had never missed a deadline throughout eleven elections.

Mandel's lawyer said the campaign didn't accept any donations or spend any money.