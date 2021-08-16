'This is my village': Stephanie Labbé enjoys joyous homecoming after Olympic soccer gold

Stephanie Labbé came home to a standing ovation.

The 34-year-old soccer goaltender, born in Edmonton, grew up in the Spruce Grove and Stony Plain area.

On Monday, 10 days after Canada won gold at the Tokyo Olympics in a thrilling final against Sweden, Labbé was treated to a welcome-home ceremony at the TransAlta Tri Leisure Centre in Spruce Grove.

Her community was extra happy to see her after her stunning performance in Yokohama, Japan. In a tense penalty-kick shootout, Labbé stopped Sweden's final attempt before teammate Julia Grosso scored the game-winning goal.

"They say it takes a village and this is my village," Labbé said Monday. She said it was great to see so many young people at the event.

"Even coming from small towns, the biggest dreams are possible," she said. "So I think it's just giving that back to them and showing those young kids that they can do anything they put their minds to."

Bring on the cheers Find live streams, must-watch video highlights, breaking news and more in one perfect Olympic Games package. Following Team Canada has never been easier or more exciting. More from Tokyo 2020

Winning gold this year was a rewarding end to an uncertain time, Labbé said.

There were days and weeks when she would get up for a workout and not even know if they Olympics would go ahead.

The team took home bronze in the 2016 Rio Olympics. Labbé said that medal served as motivation to keep wanting more.

"[The gold] just makes all of that so worth it and all of the hard times so worth it," she said.

"This kind of feels like it's a beautiful place to take my career and maybe start to look at what's next."

Mckenna Smith, 16, and Kaitlyn Stecyk, 15, both play on the Spruce Grove Saints soccer team. Smith said she has followed Labbé for a while and that it was amazing to finally see her with a gold medal around her neck.

"[It] made me really proud of her," Smith said.

Added Stecyk: "It was amazing. She's like a role model to me ... it's a pretty good memory to have.".

Listen | Labbé's parents on watching their daughter win gold from across the world: Radio Active 7:59 Proud Olympic parents If you think watching your favourite Olympic athlete compete for gold at the Tokyo Olympics is intense, try being that person's parent. We speak with the parents of Canadian Women's Soccer goaltender, Stephanie Labbe. 7:59

Seeing a person from their hometown accomplish on this level is inspiring, both said.

As for Labbé, she is returning to Europe to play for a year. Her dream of having a pro team in Canada will continue to be a focus for her, she said.

"I want to do everything that I can," she said.

"I'd really love to to bring a team back home. I think that that would be a great legacy to leave."