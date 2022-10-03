Steep ramps, broken elevators: Report outlines accessibility shortcomings of transit in Edmonton

A new report says Edmonton needs to do more to improve accessibility on the city's transit system.

The report is the result of a collaboration between the University of Alberta, disability rights advocates Radical Inclusion and the John Humphrey Centre For Peace and Human Rights.

Between March and July this year, researchers facilitated focus groups to understand the challenges people with disabilities and mobility issues face when using public transit.

Some key issues the report notes include steep ramps, lack of sensitivity, disregard for accommodations for people with disabilities, and a lack of bus shelters.

The report addresses most modes of public transportation including bussing, DATS, and the LRT.

It also establishes some recommendations for the city to improve conditions such as implementing hearing loops in LRT stations, fixing ramps, and servicing elevators.

Brad Bartko, a disability consultant who has cerebral palsy and uses a wheelchair, says even when he plans his trip ahead there are often barriers once he reaches his mode of transportation.

"I was going to take the LRT so I looked online to make sure the elevator was working at the station. Once I got there I saw there was no elevator, it was undergoing construction. Somebody forgot or did not update the status of the elevator on the website."

Brad Bartko said Edmonton need to improve its transit accessibility in order for people with disabilities to move around the city with less barriers. (Submitted by Brad Bartko)

Bartko says when he encounters barriers the rest of his schedule can be completely thrown off, and finding an alternative mode of transportation is extremely difficult.

"I have had Ubers cancel on me upon arrival even though I note that I am in a wheelchair," he said. "There have been times when I have had four Ubers in a row show up and cancel because they can't accommodate my wheelchair."

Tara Mitrovic was part of the research team for the report and has brain cancer. She is hard of hearing and has vision loss and said accessibility ultimately helps everyone.

"Even if it's not apparent today, everybody's needs can change at some point; you can injure yourself, break a leg, or have to use a mobility device. If those types of accessibility thoughts and features are not put in place, everyone at some point who will need them will not have them," Mitrovic said.

She said Edmonton should follow the path of other cities like London, which has its transit system more accessible.

"I take the LRT and sometimes the visual announcement along the top of the train are not functioning, so as a hard of hearing person who cannot rely on verbal announcements it's a scary situation especially when the train is quite full.

"In London they have hearing induction loops at all points in transit and that helps the hard of hearing hear better. It makes the sound clearer, not louder. So it includes people and treats them with dignity and respect," Mitrovic explained.

In an emailed statement, Paul Schmold, with the city operations accessibility action committee for Edmonton Transit Service said the city is working to develop an accessible transit service and is currently implementing enhancements.

Some initiatives include audits on public transit infrastructure, staff accessibility training, and enhancing real-time information and online trip booking features.

Joshua Evans, one of the researchers on the report said there needs to be more consultation with people with disabilities to better understand their specific needs and implement changes they suggest.

"These recommendations I think will be forthcoming, and the plan is to work as a group to engage with the City of Edmonton with transit directly as well to try and make some of these changes," Evans said.