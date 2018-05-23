'He ruined everything for my family': Edmonton man gets 7-year sentence for child sex offences

An Edmonton man was sentenced to seven years in prison Thursday after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting and taking pornographic images of two seven-year-old girls who knew him as "uncle."

Gerald Kenneth Steed, 50, was a trusted friend of the family who lived with the grandmother of the victims for four years, often babysitting her two young grandchildren.

On Thursday, he was sentenced to seven years in prison for two counts of sexually touching a minor and two child pornography counts. Steed pleaded guilty earlier this year.

Judge D'Arcy DePoe said Steed "preyed" on the girls, abusing them in the "sanctuary of the home," dozens of times over the course of two years beginning in May 2016.

The names of the victims and their family members are protected by a publication ban.

Steed will serve three years for each count of sexual touching and a concurrent year for the counts of child pornography. His time in pre-trial custody, including more than 300 days in segregated conditions at the Edmonton Remand Centre, takes two years off the sentence.

'He ruined everything for my family'

The victims' family took up the entire back row of the courtroom on Thursday.

The mother of one victim said Thursday's sentencing was a brief respite after months of pain and sadness.

"We can slowly start to breathe again," she told CBC News outside the courtroom.

The mother said her 11-year old daughter was the family's hero. She was the first to find explicit pictures on Steed's cellphone while he was babysitting in late April, launching the investigation.

In her victim impact statement, the daughter said the experience had irreparably changed the family. She wrote that she can't sleep at night, and her sister has unshakeable nightmares about Steed.

"Our family isn't an average happy humorous family anymore. He ruined my family, he ruined my sister, and he ruined me. HE RUINED EVERYTHING FOR MY FAMILY," she wrote in capital letters. "I want my family back, my sister back. I want my life back. But that's not going to happen anymore because he ruined it"

The 11-year old daughter was taking pictures of her two-year-old brother on Steed's phone when she found the pornography. She confronted him about the pictures, pointing to her sister's purple nail polish in the faceless images, just as her parents were pulling into the driveway.

Steed smashed the cellphone on the ground before fleeing down the back alley on his bicycle. The parents ran inside, where the sister told them what she had found.

I want my family back, my sister back. I want my life back. - 11-year old sister of the victim

In the following weeks, the seven-year-old victims told investigators Steed had sexually assaulted them and undressed them to take pictures. Police were able to recover images from the damaged phone.

Steed initially denied the charges, but later confessed to assaulting the girls 60 times each and taking the pornographic pictures.

'He was part of our family'

Before delivering his sentence, DePoe referenced mental health assessments that show Steed scored in the lowest percentile in some cognitive tests. He also noted that Steed was abused as a child, first by his mother and step-father, then again while he was in foster care.

Steed was homeless for most of his life before the victims' grandmother invited him into her home roughly four years ago.

In her victim impact statement, the grandmother said the family took Steed on camping trips and to family reunions. He took advantage of the family's trust, she said, and took away her granddaughters' childhood.

"He was part of our family, we accepted him. Now it's time to move," the grandmother told CBC News outside the courtroom on Thursday.

Judge takes 6 months off sentence, citing conditions in remand

DePoe took six months off Steed's sentence for the more than 300 days he spent in administrative segregation at the Edmonton Remand Centre while awaiting trial. DePoe cited a written decision from the Court of Queen's Bench issued in January that found conditions in administrative segregation at the centre amounted to cruel and unusual punishment.

Court of Queen's Bench Justice Dawn Pentelechuk found inmates placed in administrative segregation at the centre are locked in their cells for 23 hours a day. Inmates — who are awaiting trial and presumed innocent — can use the other hour to shower, exercise or watch television. They don't have access to the outdoor courtyards, only a 10 foot by 20 foot "fresh air room" with barred and screened windows.

On Thursday, Judge DePoe said inmates in segregation are "deprived of any real human contact." He said there was no reason for a person to be treated that way, before reducing Steed's sentence.

Steed was also ordered to register with the sex offender registry for life.