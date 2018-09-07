$6.3M price tag for new steam train barn at Fort Edmonton Park

A new barn to house the steam train at Fort Edmonton Park would cost $6.3 million, according to a report released Thursday.

City staff are recommending approval of the project, which will be discussed at council's executive committee meeting on Monday.

The money would be separate from the $165 million earmarked for other park renovations.

"It's somewhat critical and necessary that we address that barn," said Coun. Tim Cartmell. "It's critical to the functioning of the park, and the train is an iconic part of that park. The barn gives us the train, the train gives us the park.

"It might seem like a lot of money in the moment but this is an investment that serves us over the next 20, 30, 40 years of the park's existence."

The existing barn, where the train is stored and maintenance work is done, was found to be unsafe for people to work in during a review in the fall of 2017.

As a result, the train didn't run this year.

The old structure is a pole-supported shed that was built approximately 40 years ago.

Some remedial work has been done to the structure, and the steam train is being stored there until a new barn is built.

Once the new building is ready, the old one will be demolished.

Fort Edmonton Park is a critical piece of city-owned infrastructure, said Cartmell, who sits on the committee and is also council's representative on the Fort Edmonton Management Company, which operates the park.

The park is a living historic museum and a tourist attraction, Cartmell said, and a key component of that is the ability to "ride back in time on a steam engine train."

It's proposed the new building be constructed northeast of the existing barn.

The site is fully serviced, and can accommodate a larger building and possible future expansion, the report said.

The money needed to build the new barn would come from money earmarked but not spent on other projects.

The steam train "must be housed and ready for maintenance" in the new structure by October 2019, so it will be ready for the Fort Edmonton Park grand reopening scheduled for spring 2021.

The reopening will showcase renovations being done over the next three years.

The work includes a new Indigenous peoples theatre and display, a new front entry plaza, and expansions to the Selkirk Hotel and the midway.