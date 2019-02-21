Jason Steadman guilty of first-degree murder in 2015 death of Edmonton limo driver

After a five-week trial, an Alberta Court of Queen's Bench jury found Jason Steadman guilty of first-degree murder in the 2015 death of Dwayne Demkiw.

Steadman, 44, was also found guilty of arson for setting fire to Demkiw's car. It took the jury approximately three hours and 20 minutes to return the verdict. Steadman had no reaction when the verdict was read.

Demkiw was last seen alive early on the morning of May 31, 2015, at Revolution Entertainment in west Edmonton. The 42-year-old limousine driver was cleaning up after driving for a bachelor party earlier that night. His car was set on fire hours later in a Calgary parkade.

Demkiw's remains were discovered nearly a year later in a wooded area near Innisfail in central Alberta.

One of the key witnesses in the trial was Angel Chalifoux, an ex-girlfriend of both Steadman and Demkiw. She testified that she knew Steadman as Robery Aubrey Maxwell, an assumed identity he lived under for three years.

Steadman automatically faces a life sentence with no chance of parole for 25 years.