'An indispensable tool': STARS buys 5 new helicopter ambulances

STARS Air Ambulance will put five new emergency medical helicopters in the air using $65 million in funding announced in this month's federal budget.

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale was in Edmonton on Friday to talk about the investment.

STARS coordinates and delivers specialized helicopter emergency medical services across Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and parts of British Columbia.

The new federal funding will help the organization replace its aging helicopter fleet.

"When tragedy strikes, every second counts," Goodale said. "That makes helicopters an indispensable tool for getting people the care they need quickly and efficiently. That's especially true here in Western Canada."

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale was in Edmonton on Friday to talk about the federal government's funding help for STARS. (Nathan Gross/CBC)

STARS president and CEO Andrea Robertson said the money will go towards the purchase of new Airbus H145 helicopters which are already in use by some European partners.

"It's nice to know that a partner is flying in similar geography as we are, doing exactly the same mission," Robertson said.

She pointed to the new model's enclosed tail rotor, one of the "many" ways it will improve safety.

The new helicopters won't need as much downtime for maintenance. They will form part of a standardized STARS fleet that can operate from any air base in Western Canada, Robertson said.

In a news release last October, Airbus said the twin-engine H145 air ambulances being delivered to STARS will be a first for Canada. The model "is perfectly suited for STARS' mission requirements," Airbus said in the release.

In operation since 1985, STARS has flown more than 40,000 missions. It has bases in Edmonton, Calgary, Grande Prairie, Regina, Saskatoon and Winnipeg.

Goodale highlighted the value of STARS air ambulances, saying they played critical roles during the 2013 spring flooding in Calgary, the school shooting in La Loche, Sask., and last year's Humboldt Broncos bus crash.