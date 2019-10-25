Worker on Stantec Tower rescued from scaffold after violent wind storm
One worker had to be rescued Friday afternoon when violent winds knocked a huge scaffold into the east side of the Stantec Tower.
No one injured but some windows were damaged, says Edmonton Fire Rescue Services
One worker had to be rescued in downtown Edmonton Friday when violent winds knocked a huge scaffold into the east side of the Stantec Tower.
No one was injured, though some windows were damaged.
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said crews were called at 12:52 p.m. and arrived on the scene within five minutes.
Two workers were on the scaffold at the time, a spokesperson said.
One of them was rescued by a ladder truck and was assessed and released by an emergency medical crew.
The second person remained on the scaffold to help steer it down.
A fire ladder truck and a technical rescue team used ropes and pulleys to help guide the scaffold to the ground.
Police blocked off the street between Stantec Tower and Edmonton Tower.
