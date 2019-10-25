Worker on Stantec Tower rescued from scaffold after violent wind storm

One worker had to be rescued in downtown Edmonton Friday when violent winds knocked a huge scaffold into the east side of the Stantec Tower.

No one was injured, though some windows were damaged.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said crews were called at 12:52 p.m. and arrived on the scene within five minutes.

Two workers were on the scaffold at the time, a spokesperson said.

One of them was rescued by a ladder truck and was assessed and released by an emergency medical crew.

The second person remained on the scaffold to help steer it down.

A fire ladder truck and a technical rescue team used ropes and pulleys to help guide the scaffold to the ground.

Police blocked off the street between Stantec Tower and Edmonton Tower.

