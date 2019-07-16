New 'warship' design for downtown Edmonton library tanks on social media

The downtown library's new look has some Edmontonians wondering if the city is preparing for battle.

Social media channels erupted with a barrage of bad reviews for the remodelled Stanley A. Milner Library, which has been closed since 2016 for extensive renovations.

Much of the commentary about the renovated building overlooking Sir Winston Churchill Square compare it to a wartime bunker, a battleship or a military tank — and a far cry from the original architectural renderings that showed a shimmering white-and-metallic facade adorned with a cascade of tiny windows.

Some critics compared the building's new grey and angular design to a shipping container or a landlocked cruise ship.

Others suggested the "menacing" building might serve as headquarters for a villain from a James Bond movie.

The design, which continues to take shape over the summer construction season, appeared to come as a surprise to many Edmontonians.

Judging a library by its cover

Mayor Don Iveson said "criticism is a summer sport here in Edmonton" and people should reserve judgment until construction is complete.

"We've focused on building a really extraordinary library on the inside, and staying within budget to the extent possible, even though some serious structural challenges were encountered during the construction," he said. "The priority is on the inside of the space and I think people will fall in love with that as they tend to when these libraries open."

The original price tag for renovating the 52-year-old building was $62.5 million, but the cost of the transformation ballooned after structural problems were discovered during construction.

The Edmonton Public Library is set to take possession of the building in late September before the grand opening in February 2020. And yes, they've seen all the tweets.

