Get a sneak peek of the Stanley A. Milner Library renovations

There's still about five months of construction work remaining at the new downtown Stanley Milner Library. The Edmonton Public Library will take possession of the building in late September before the grand opening on Feb. 14 next year.

On Tuesday, media were taken on a tour of the $84.5 million project.

The CBC's Travis McEwan tagged along on a tour of the current progress completed on the Stanley Milner Library project. 1:26

The downtown library has been closed for renovations since 2016.