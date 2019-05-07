Get a sneak peek of the Stanley A. Milner Library renovations
Get a look at the progress of the Stanley Milner Library project as crews continue to work on the site that's on schedule and budget.
Edmonton Public Library offered a tour of the site with close to 5 months of construction remaining
There's still about five months of construction work remaining at the new downtown Stanley Milner Library. The Edmonton Public Library will take possession of the building in late September before the grand opening on Feb. 14 next year.
On Tuesday, media were taken on a tour of the $84.5 million project.
The downtown library has been closed for renovations since 2016.