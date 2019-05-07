Skip to Main Content
Get a sneak peek of the Stanley A. Milner Library renovations

Get a look at the progress of the Stanley Milner Library project as crews continue to work on the site that's on schedule and budget.

Edmonton Public Library offered a tour of the site with close to 5 months of construction remaining

CBC News ·

There's still about five months of construction work remaining at the new downtown Stanley Milner Library. The Edmonton Public Library will take possession of the building in late September before the grand opening on Feb. 14 next year. 

On Tuesday, media were taken on a tour of the $84.5 million project. 

The CBC's Travis McEwan tagged along on a tour of the current progress completed on the Stanley Milner Library project. 1:26

The downtown library has been closed for renovations since 2016. 

