RCMP surround Lac La Biche, Alta., home overnight after reports of shots fired

RCMP were still at a home east of Lac La Biche, Alta., early Monday after a report of shots fired from the previous evening.

Police confirm there is an armed man barricaded inside. There are no indications of any injuries to anyone.

The RCMP Emergency Response Team arrived at the residence, located off Highway 663 east of Lac La Biche, on Sunday evening.

Lac La Biche RCMP members and ERT were still on scene Monday morning, according to a news release issued at 5:20 a.m.

Vehicles leaving Holowachuk Estates are being re-routed eastbound on Highway 663 and northbound on Range Road 133.

RCMP are asking the public to stay clear of the area.

Lac La Biche is about 200 kilometres north of Edmonton.