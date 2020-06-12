Alberta sports teams approach province's Stage 2 reopening with caution

After nearly three months of virtual practices, thousands of amateur athletes are getting ready to join their teammates for real.

Alberta's Stage 2 relaunch means sport teams have the green light to begin working with up to 50 players at a time.

"The kids are anxious, parents are anxious, coaches are anxious, we wanted to get out," said Kirk Ricketts, a soccer parent and coach with FC Selects in Mill Woods.

Since mid-March, Ricketts has been hosting online workouts with as many as 20 kids at a time. Two weeks ago as restrictions began to ease, he started working with three to four players on an actual field.

'Excited to get back'

But getting back to practising as a team will take some getting used to.

"At least we'll get the kids training, get everyone comfortable again just to be around each other," he said.

For the Scottish United Soccer Club, a return to play means having strict rules in place like washing hands and players being required to have the province's contact tracing app in case of an outbreak.

"As a club we're excited to get back on the field, but we know we're not back fully yet," said Paul Hamilton, Scottish United's player development and program director.

A return to full soccer games isn't even a part of the discussion right now, Hamilton said.

"I'm not sure kids will ultimately care as much right now if they're not playing games and not able to fully practice, as long as they're able to get back on the field, see some of their friends, talk to them face-to-face, that's the most important thing."

While soccer players get ready to return, caution is the name of the game for basketball players who may have to wait even longer to return.

"It's very exciting to feel that there's a hope for normalcy in the basketball world, but in the world in general," said Paul Sir, Alberta Basketball's executive director.

Sir isn't sure what a return to the hard court will look like yet.

"This isn't just rolling the ball out and go, 'Let's play.' There's very real risk and social responsibility along with the joy of getting back to playing basketball in a group."

For now, how basketball players can return is still being worked out, including where they'll play.

ABA will host a Town Hall Meeting Tues June 16, 2020 7:00pm to 9:00pm<br><br>The meeting will aim to provide clarity on what the Stage 2 Launch means for 🏀 in Alberta<br><br>ABA invites the entire 🏀 community to join the discussion on the Return to Sport guidelines<a href="https://t.co/Mqa0uVus2t">https://t.co/Mqa0uVus2t</a> <a href="https://t.co/kijiYnayuH">pic.twitter.com/kijiYnayuH</a> —@BasketballAB

The Saville Community Sports Centre, the largest basketball facility in the city, remains closed.

"We're trying to make sure we get the best practices put into place that really have safety and sport in the forefront," Sir said.

"Every individual has to be aware of the risk that they're taking and have to be willing to accept responsibility for that risk. That's really the essence here."