Man's stabbing death in north Edmonton deemed homicide

Autopsy results have confirmed a 26-year-old man died as a result of a stab wound Monday after a disturbance north of Edmonton's downtown.

The manner of death has been deemed homicide. Police identified the victim as Caitlin Helle.

Homicide detectives continue to investigate.

Around 10:20 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a report of a disturbance in the area of 101st Street and 118th Avenue.

A short time later, police were told by staff at a hospital that a 26-year-old man had arrived with a life-threatening injury. The man died a short time later.