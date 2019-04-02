2 men found not guilty in 2015 stabbing death in Edmonton apartment

Two men charged in a 2015 stabbing death in a downtown Edmonton apartment were found not guilty in Court of Queen's Bench on Wednesday.

Tyler Strathdee was charged with second-degree murder for the death of 23-year-old Deng Tong.

Billy Nelson was charged with manslaughter.

Both men were also charged with three counts of aggravated assault related to the stabbings of three other men. Strathdee was found guilty Wednesday of one count of aggravated assault as a party.

Tong was stabbed in the chest at an apartment on 103rd Street near 107th Avenue in the early morning of Feb. 22, 2015, court documents say.

He died in hospital later that morning as a result of his injuries, according to the agreed statement of facts.

An autopsy report found that he died from a stab wound caused by a single cutting edged blade.

On Wednesday, Court of Queen's Bench Justice J.H. Goss said the Crown did not prove Strathdee or Nelson caused Tong's death.

In her decision, Goss said six witnesses provided evidence as to what happened in the apartment that night. Two other witnesses spoke about what they had overheard.

"There were serious credibility and reliability issues with the evidence of all of these witnesses," Goss said in her decision.

Some of the testimonies were considered unreliable because the witnesses were high on drugs or intoxicated the night Tong was stabbed, Goss said.

Aggravated assault charges

Strathdee and Nelson were also jointly charged with three counts of aggravated assault for attacking three other men that night in 2015, as well as one charge of break and enter with intent to commit an offence.

The three other men stabbed that night all survived the attack.

One of the men had 12 stab or cut wounds, according to the agreed statement of facts.

Strathdee was found guilty of aggravated assault as a party and not guilty of all other counts.

Goss found Nelson not guilty on all charges.