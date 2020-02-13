Woman dead, suspect arrested after stabbing at Edmonton shopping centre

A woman is dead and a suspect is in custody after a stabbing Thursday night inside a downtown Edmonton shopping centre.

Officers were called to the Edmonton City Centre mall around 11:45 p.m. and found an injured woman.

The woman, thought to be in her 30s​​​​​, was taken to hospital where she died of her injuries, police said in a news release.

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation. An autopsy has been scheduled for Friday, police said.

The investigation temporarily shut down the entire east side of the mall on Thursday morning as police scoured a crime scene that stretched across four floors of the building.

The east wing of the mall at 10025 102A Ave. remained closed and cordoned off with police tape for more than seven hours.

The mall reopened around 11 a.m.

Throughout the morning, police tape was draped across the building including the basement parkade, where officers could be seen gathering forensic evidence in plastic bags.

Investigators were swabbing exterior doors for fingerprints. A large silver tarp could be seen covering something on the floor.