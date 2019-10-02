Man, 36, charged in fatal stabbing after fight in downtown Edmonton
A man has been charged following a fatal stabbing near the Edmonton Convention Centre Monday night.
David Cox, 34, stabbed to death outside of Edmonton Convention Centre
The 36-year-old is facing one count of manslaughter in the death of David Cox, 34.
Police were called to a fight on Jasper Avenue east of 99th Street at 10:30 p.m. When they arrived they found Cox had been stabbed. He later died in hospital.
An autopsy Tuesday determined Cox's death was a result of the stab wound.
The accused is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 10.