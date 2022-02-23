1 student in hospital, 1 in custody following stabbing at Pigeon Lake Regional School

The mother of a 16-year-old boy who was stabbed Monday morning at Pigeon Lake Regional School says he has been taken to the University of Alberta Hospital for emergency surgery.

RCMP Cpl. Troy Savinkoff said Wetaskiwin RCMP were called at 10:55 a.m. Monday to help emergency medical crews responding to a possible stabbing at the school.

Once officers arrived, they found an injured 16-year-old victim, whom STARS Air Ambulance took to hospital.

A STARS spokesperson said the victim sustained a traumatic injury consistent with an edged weapon.

A 16-year-old male suspect was located and taken into custody. Charges are pending against him, Savinkoff said.

"It is our understanding that both students are students at the school," he said.

The victim's mother, who is not being named by CBC News to avoid identifying her son, said she is worried and heartbroken about him.

Over Facebook Messenger, she said he is a good kid who was recently accepted into the Canadian Armed Forces.

According to RCMP, the school was put under lockdown for several hours while officers investigated the crime scene. Classes for Tuesday are cancelled.

Pigeon Lake Regional School, serving students from grades 7 through 12, is located in Falun, Alta., a hamlet about 80 kilometres southwest of Edmonton.