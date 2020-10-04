Two men stabbed, one assaulted outside southwest Edmonton pub

Edmonton Police Service is investigating after two men were stabbed and another was assaulted outside a southwest Edmonton pub last weekend.

Officers responded to calls about a stabbing at the Blue Anchor Taphouse and Kitchen around 1:30 a.m. on Sept. 27, police said in a news release Sunday. A group of men reportedly approached three other men, stabbing two of them and assaulting the other.

The 26-year-old and 29-year-old who were stabbed sustained "very serious injuries from the unprovoked attack," police said. The 24-year-old male who was also assaulted, but not stabbed, was also injured.

Police believe there may have been an exchange between the two groups inside the pub before the assault outdoors.

Investigators are looking to speak with anyone with more information, specifically people who either witnessed the stabbing or the events leading up to it.