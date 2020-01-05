Central Alberta store hit twice in 24 hours by armed robbers

A convenience store in east central Alberta was robbed twice in less than 24 hours, according to police.

Armed robbers targeted the Ashmont Convenience Store in St. Paul, Alta.—once early Friday and once early Saturday, according to an RCMP news release.

On Friday at about 8:30 a.m., St. Paul RCMP officers responded to the store, where investigators learned a suspect had assaulted the store owner with bear spray. The suspect is described as a white man in his early 30s, about six feet tall with a heavy build. Police said he fled in a blue Ford SUV.

On Saturday, at 7:25 a.m., police received a second report of a robbery at the store. This time, police allege, two men tried to break in through the main entrance: one suspect stood guard holding a shotgun, while the other broke in using a sledge hammer. Police were not able to get descriptions of the pair, who investigators said fled in a burgundy or red Chevrolet pick-up truck.

Police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying the suspects.

St. Paul is about 200 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.

A suspect brandishes a sledge hammer during an armed robbery at Ashmont Convenience Store in St. Paul, Alta. on Saturday. (RCMP Alberta)