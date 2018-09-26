1 dead after 2-vehicle collision near St. Paul, Alta.

A two-vehicle collision near St. Paul, Alta. has claimed the life of a male passenger.

St. Paul RCMP say the collision happened Thursday afternoon on Highway 29, approximately five kilometres east of St. Paul. One vehicle caught fire with a woman trapped inside, but fire crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire.

Police said a male passenger succumbed to his injuries from the collision. One female driver was transported to Edmonton via STARS air ambulance and remains in critical condition. The second female driver was also transported to hospital and remains in stable condition.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation.

St. Paul is about 190 km northeast of Edmonton.