St. Paul family seeks answers after 5-year-old left on school bus, found walking on highway

A St. Paul, Alta., family is relieved — and has unanswered questions — after a school bus driver left a kindergarten student onboard and the child wandered onto a highway.

Donna Favel says her five-year-old grandson, Taylor Youngchief, boarded the bus as usual at his daycare centre Tuesday, en route to Glen Avon School in St. Paul — about 155 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.

But Taylor never arrived.

"How did a five-year-old slip away from you guys?" Favel recalled saying when she later called the school. "How did he end up on the road?"

A passing driver found the child wandering on a highway around 9:30 a.m., according to an RCMP news release. The driver took the child to the police station — a choice Favel says she will be forever grateful for.

It was a morning frigid enough to stop some school buses from running. Environment Canada says the wind chill was -24 around the time Taylor was found.

Five-year-old Taylor Youngchief was spotted walking alone on Highway 881 near St. Paul, Alta. According to Environment Canada, the wind chill was -24 at the time. (Submitted by Donna Favel)

The division estimates Taylor was outside alone for about half an hour. He said he got off the bus and didn't know where he was.

"What if somebody picked him up and just took him? What if he was attacked by dogs? How did he even walk on the road?" Favel said.

"All those thoughts just petrified me."

Around the time Taylor was picked up, his mother, Tarilyn Youngchief, was at work when she got a call from school staff checking why her son was absent that day.

Frantic, she called the police, who said her son was with them. Once reunited, the mother took her child to the hospital to be checked over, Favel said.

Via Facebook message, Youngchief said the incident was terrifying, and it isn't the first time it has happened.

Last time, she happened to be nearby and was able to intercept the bus, she said.

"It shouldn't take a near-death experience for people to prioritize the life of a young, Indigenous child."

'A very costly human error'

The mishap has shaken Glen Brodziak, St. Paul regional education division superintendent. He thinks about how badly things could have ended and is relieved the boy is safe.

"This was a human error," Brodziak said. "But it was a very costly human error and it could have been absolutely tragic."

Yellow bus drivers are required to walk to the back of the bus after every run to check for wayward students, he explained. But that didn't happen in this instance.

The driver involved will no longer be operating buses for the division as a result, he added.

Schools call all families to check when a student doesn't show up for class. But the call to Youngchief was delayed because inclement weather had cancelled several school bus routes and staff were accounting for 160 absent children, Brodziak said.

The division has launched an investigation and is reviewing its busing practices, equipment and absence reporting system.

One potential technological solution being considered is a buzzer that sounds at the back of the school bus when the engine shuts off. The driver must walk to the back of the bus to silence it, Brodziak said.

Meanwhile, St. Paul RCMP are asking any drivers who were in the area of Highway 881 and Township Road 582 on Tuesday, and may have dashcam footage from between 8:45 a.m. and 9:30 a.m., to contact police.

Taylor hasn't been back to school since the frightening mishap, said Favel, the boy's grandmother.

The family has lost trust in the school division and is awaiting for more answers.

Favel hopes to meet the good Samaritan who found her grandson and took him to the police.

"I just want to let him know he's a true hero in my mind."