'Feels like family': Community pushing to keep east Edmonton elementary school open

The gymnasium of an elementary school in east Edmonton was packed with people Wednesday evening, as parents, trustees and community members discussed the fate of the facility.

St. Gabriel Catholic Elementary School is at risk of closing because enrolment is low and "maintenance costs have surpassed funding," according to an Edmonton Catholic Schools report.

About 100 people attended Wednesday's public meeting, many of whom oppose closing the school at 5540 106 Avenue. Some of them have organized a "Save Our School" group in hopes of urging the board to keep the doors open.

This graph shows St. Gabriel School's enrolment history and enrolment projections. (Edmonton Catholic Schools) "This is a school that feels like family. Our kids love the school," said John Hanley, a member of the group, whose daughter is a Grade 1 student at St. Gabriel.

"This school community, it's just so caring."

About 132 students are enrolled at the school, according to an Edmonton Catholic Schools report. Funding is driven in part by enrolment, which is projected to decline at St. Gabriel in future years.

"It's a numbers game," Hanley said. "It's enrolment and finances, which is understandable."

A school with potential

A new program could draw more students to the elementary school, Hanley said. He noted St. Gabriel is on track to become an International Baccalaureate (IB) accredited school in April.

International Baccalaureate is an advanced learning program offered in several Alberta schools.

"That's one of the frustrations, is that we haven't had the opportunity to prove ourselves as an IB school because we're just getting the IB accreditation. It takes a while," he said.

"We've just about arrived and they talk about closing our school again."

The school was on the chopping block in 2014, but the board at the time decided to keep it open after hearing feedback from the community.

Capilano Community League President Kris Cramer speaks at a public meeting Wednesday. (Anna McMillan/CBC)

If St. Gabriel closes, students will be sent to St. Brendan Catholic School on 93rd Avenue and 58th Street.

But some of the community members who spoke at the public meeting said that doesn't have to happen.

Kris Cramer, president of the Capilano Community League, said more parents might enrol their kids at St. Gabriel if the school establishes a nature-based learning program.

"Ultimately, it's about bringing children into nature and combining that with learning and education. And it can align with the curriculum," said Cramer, whose 7-year-old son goes to St. Gabriel.

"The loss of a school impacts our neighbourhood in many ways. I think from a long-term perspective, we're not planning for the future. It's not in line with the city's plans for the future with densification and the…changes in demographics in this neighbourhood."

We want to work collaboratively with the school district and the school board to come up with solutions. - John Hanley , parent

Edmonton Catholic Schools Board chair Laura Thibert said it's crucial that trustees listen to community members.

"It's the best way to make an informed decision," Thibert said.

Hanley highlighted the community's desire to find a solution that works for everyone.

"We understand that there are problems with the numbers and that there have been for the past couple of years," he said. "We want to fix that. We want to work collaboratively with the school district and the school board to come up with solutions."

The board of trustees will decide in March whether the school will stay open.