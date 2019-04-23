St. Albert mom 'shocked' after son robbed with weapon at school park

Leesa Sylyski is keeping her son closer to home after he was robbed with a weapon on Monday.

She was shocked when her 13-year-old called from a stranger's phone at J.J. Nearing school park in St. Albert to let her know his cellphone had been stolen.

"He said he'd been robbed by a guy with a gun and at first I said, 'Are you kidding me?' " said Sylyski.

Sylyski's son was out for a bike ride with three other youths around the same age. He told his mother they didn't see the robbers approach.

"They were just looking on their phones I guess when two men approached them … then the two men ran off and took off in [their] vehicle."

School children play in the park at J.J. Nearing Elementary School where an alleged armed robbery happened on Monday. (Trevor Wilson/CBC)

Sylyski said all four of the kids' cellphones, and one debit card, were stolen.

None of the kids were physically hurt, but Sylyski said her family will be taking more precaution in the short term.

"I think we're going to have them stick closer to home for maybe an indefinite period of time," she said.

Police suggesting kids walk in groups

St. Albert RCMP are now looking for two suspects connected to six robberies between April 18 and 22, including the incident involving Sylyski's son.

"[The robberies] revolve around suspects approaching young people ... basically after cellphones and some other property," said RCMP Cpl.Laurel Kading.

RCMP said a 'majority' of the victims are under 18 years of age, but they range between 10 and 20 years old.

Because of the young age of the victims, RCMP are suggesting young people walk in groups or with an adult over the next while.

Cpl. Laurel Kading suggests young people should walk in groups or with an adult until they can arrest suspects involved in a string of robberies targeting young people in St. Albert. (Trevor Wilson/CBC)

"If they can stay home for next period of time or in their own yards, that might be safer," said Kading.

"We are asking that if anyone is approached by these suspects, don't resist. Simply hand over the property. Property can be replaced, we don't want anyone hurt."

The two suspects are thought to be in their mid-20s, police said.

The vehicles used in the robberies are described as a small, silver, four-door car, possibly a Ford Fusion, and a small white SUV.

Police said the robberies happened in multiple locations in St. Albert.

Verify information

News of the robberies has been posted and shared on St. Albert social media groups, but RCMP are asking the public to ensure the information they're sharing is correct.

"We're asking people that have information to report it to the RCMP so that we can actually verify it," said Kading. "What we put out is what we can verify."

Police said a composite drawing of the suspects is being considered and may be released in the future.

Anyone with information is asked to contact St. Albert RCMP or Crime Stoppers.