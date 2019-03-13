St. Albert to consider expanding smoking ban to all city property

St. Albert could become a national leader in the anti-smoking movement as its council considers a complete overhaul of the smoking bylaw.

Changes could ban smoking and vaping of tobacco on all city property including sidewalks, park trails and sports fields.

In August, as cannabis legalization loomed, Mayor Cathy Heron said she knew she wanted to revisit the smoking bylaw that regulates tobacco and vaping.

Her concerns focused on the five-metre buffer around parks and fields.



"I've never been very comfortable with that," Heron said. "Now with legalization of cannabis, we have the opportunity to really think twice about where people are lighting up, whatever product they're using."

Now St. Albert has opened up a survey to get a sense of how others are feeling about the current bylaw.

The survey, which runs until April 1, asks residents how they feel about current rules and whether they support tougher rules for smokers.

"It's ridiculous." St. Albert resident Robert Rietvel said. "To ban it everywhere? All of a sudden you can smoke weed, but then they ban tobacco? It doesn't make sense."

Cannabis smoking is governed by a separate bylaw in St. Albert and public consumption is completely prohibited. Heron said they decided to err on the side of caution as cannabis was legalized.

Barbara Lovegrove lives in St Albert and she supports keeping certain areas smoke free, like museums and city hall.

"I'm a non-smoker. I have never smoked. But I do think that they have the ability or the right to smoke." Lovegrove said. "I very seldom see people smoking anymore."

Amanda Barba supported the idea of smoke free public spaces around St. Albert.

"I think for secondhand smoke [exposure] it's a good idea. It's a healthy idea," she said.

Felicia Blades was also in favour of the city updating the bylaws.

"To me it doesn't really bother me," Blades said. "But maybe on the sidewalks and in the parks isn't the best thing but anywhere else is fine."

Along with questions around the toughness of the bylaw, the survey also includes questions on where people think smoking and vaping should be allowed, including hotels, pools and bus shelters.

The survey also gauges respondents willingness to pay for additional resources such as enforcement officers and to "adjust enforcement priorities."