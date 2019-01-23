Suspect sought in St. Albert shooting

RCMP are investigating a shooting in a north St. Albert neighbourhood Tuesday night.

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. in the area of Langholm Park in the Inglewood neighbourhood, RCMP Cst. Chantelle Kelly told CBC News Wednesday.

At least one person was injured in the shooting, Kelly said. She could not provide further details.

As of Wednesday morning, police were still looking for a suspect vehicle in connection with the shooting.

The investigation remains in the preliminary stages, Kelly said. RCMP are expected to release more information later Wednesday.