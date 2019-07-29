School bus winds up in St. Albert swimming pool

A school bus with no children aboard veered off a street in St. Albert on Monday and splashed into a backyard swimming pool.

Emergency crews were called to the scene on Morgan Crescent at about 3 p.m. to examine the female driver, who was alone on the bus.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash, St. Albert RCMP said in a news release.

Road conditions were not a factor, police said.

Tyler Millen lives next door and said he saw the bus drive into the yard.

"As soon as we saw that it went into the neighbour's yard, all of us panicked and ran out and ran over to try to help as much as we can," said Millen. "Our first thought was 'there's kids in the pool, there's kids in the bus, we have no idea what's going on.' "

Millen said no children were on the bus at the time. He described the driver as "really distraught and upset."