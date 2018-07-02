RCMP hunt for man who exposed himself in St. Albert parking lot

RCMP are asking for the public's assistance to identify a man seen masturbating in front two girls in a St. Albert parking lot.

The indecent act happened Friday between 10:50 a.m. and 11 a.m., near Giroux Crossing in the area of Giroux Road and St. Albert Trail, RCMP said in a news release on Monday.

Police said two girls, under the age of 18, were walking through a parking lot when a man parked his car nearby.

The driver started talking to the girls, and they realized he had no pants on and was masturbating.

The man was in his late 20s, of average build with short brown hair. He was of southeast Asian descent and spoke with heavy accent, police said.

The suspect was driving a white four-door sedan, with a red steering wheel, black interior and a black sticker on the passenger-side rear door.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the crime to contact St. Albert RCMP or Crime Stoppers.