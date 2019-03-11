RCMP seek two hit-and-run drivers who ran over St. Albert man

A St. Albert man is recovering in hospital after he was run over twice after falling in the street.

Police are looking for the drivers who hit him.

The 52-year-old man was crossing Akins Drive near a 7-Eleven store at about 11 p.m. on Feb. 26 when he fell on the road, St. Albert RCMP said Monday in a news release.

While the man lay motionless on the street, a truck headed north on Alpine Boulevard ran over him and drove away. A short time later, a dark-coloured vehicle, possibly an SUV, that was southbound on Alpine Boulevard also ran over the man and drove off, RCMP said.

The two roads meet at a T-intersection near the 7-Eleven, which is located at 23B Akins Drive.

"It is possible that the drivers did not realize what they ran over on the road," RCMP said. "But it is important that the two drivers contact the police about these two collisions."

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.