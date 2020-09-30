St. Albert RCMP seize firearms, body armour outside Century Casino

An Edmonton man has been charged after St. Albert RCMP discovered guns, body armour and various household items in a stolen vehicle parked outside the Century Casino.

On Sept. 23, an officer conducting patrols in the casino's parking lot spotted a Ford Explorer in an unlit area of the property.

Further investigation determined the vehicle had been stolen. The 36-year-old driver was arrested.

Inside the vehicle police found five shotguns, including a loaded 12 gauge, ammunition, a tactical vest and drugs that are believed to be heroin.

The search also turned up jewlery, cash, a security safe, electronic goods, numerous cellphones and tools, among other items.

The man has been charged with eleven offences, including possession of weapon for dangerous purpose, possession of prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition, possession of body armour without a valid permit and possession of controlled substance.

Following a judicial hearing, the accused was remanded into custody and appeared in St. Albert Provincial Court on Friday, where bail was denied.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 19.