St. Albert pediatrician charged with sexual assault of child

A St. Albert pediatrician has been charged with sexually assaulting an eight-year-old girl.

Dr. Ramneek Mohinder Kumar, 48, is accused of sexually assaulting the child in August 2015, according to court documents.

The complainant was not a patient of Kumar's, and the alleged assault and sexual contact took place while the doctor was on a family holiday in Waterton Lakes National Park in southern Alberta.

Kumar also faces two charges of sexual interference with a person under the age of 16.

RCMP issued a warrant for his arrest on March 22.

Kumar was taken into custody in the Edmonton area on March 27, an RCMP spokesman said.

A source told CBC News that Kumar was arrested at the Edmonton International Airport. It was not clear whether he was arriving at the airport or trying to leave.

Kumar practices at the Rivercrest Medical Clinic in St. Albert. He was not working at the clinic Friday.

The doctor was granted bail by a Pincher Creek justice of the peace on Wednesday.

One condition of his bail is that he not be in the presence of anyone under the age of 16, RCMP said.

On Friday afternoon, a spokesperson said the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta was aware of the charges and had asked Kumar to withdraw from practice on March 28. Kumar's status was listed as active on the college website on Friday.

"Should he not voluntarily withdraw, the CPSA will consider which practice restrictions under the Health Professions Act are required to ensure patient safety," said communications director Jessica McPhee.

"Generally, the criminal process takes precedent over any regulatory investigation; any CPSA investigation will be held in abeyance until the criminal process is complete."

Kumar is scheduled to make his next court appearance on April 16 in Pincher Creek.