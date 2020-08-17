St. Albert McDonald's open again after brief COVID-related closure

A McDonald's restaurant in St. Albert reopened Monday after being closed for cleaning and sanitization Sunday following an employee's positive test for COVID-19.

On Sunday, an employee from the McDonald's on 369 St. Albert Trail in St. Albert reported that they tested positive for COVID-19, McDonald's Canada said in a news release the same day.

All other employees who may have been in close contact with the person were asked to self-quarantine until further information was available.

"Out of an abundance of caution, the decision was made to immediately shut down the restaurant for a thorough cleaning and sanitization by a certified third party," Sunday's news release said.

The employee worked their last shift on Aug. 8 from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Anyone who may have visited the McDonald's during that time period should follow the appropriate procedures as directed by Alberta Health Services.

On Monday, McDonald's said the restaurant reopened Monday at 7 a.m.