St. Albert massage therapist charged with sexual assault of client

A massage therapist in St. Albert, Alta., has been charged with sexual assault, and RCMP are urging anyone else who may have been victimized to come forward.

RCMP received a complaint on July 24 from a woman who said she had been sexually assaulted during an appointment.

"St. Albert RCMP believe there may be additional victims and encourage those individuals to come forward," police said in a news release Monday.

Rizaldy Parreno, 45, has been charged with sexual assault and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 13.