St. Albert massage therapist charged with sexual assault of client
A massage therapist in St. Albert has been charged with sexual assault, and RCMP are urging anyone else who may have been victimized to come forward.
RCMP believe there may have been other victims
RCMP received a complaint on July 24 from a woman who said she had been sexually assaulted during an appointment.
"St. Albert RCMP believe there may be additional victims and encourage those individuals to come forward," police said in a news release Monday.
Rizaldy Parreno, 45, has been charged with sexual assault and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 13.