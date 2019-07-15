St. Albert man sentenced to five years for sex assault, impersonating a peace officer

A St. Albert man has been sentenced to five years in prison for sexually assaulting a woman while impersonating a peace officer.

Kelly Plamondon sat in an orange prison jumpsuit in an Edmonton courtroom Monday as Court of Queen's Bench Justice Debra Yungwirth read her sentencing decision.

The 2016 attack "clearly involved planning," the judge said, describing that as an aggravating factor in the case.

Pulled out a police badge and radio

Court heard Plamondon went to a south Edmonton hotel on Feb. 4, 2016, to meet a woman who was working as an escort in one of the rooms.

After greeting the woman and discussing the parameters of their interaction, Plamondon pulled out a police badge and told her she was under arrest.

He rifled through her belongings, saying he was looking for contraband or the proceeds of crime. Plamondon carried a two-way radio and spoke to a woman on the other end, court heard.

The victim, whose identity is protected under a publication ban, initially believed Plamondon was a police officer. Eventually she questioned his identity.

Plamondon reportedly told the woman, "Are you questioning my authority?"

He pulled out a knife, and laid it on a table in the room. He then sexually assaulted the woman.

Court heard Plamondon told the woman she would need to use her bank card at an ATM machine. As he left the room, walking ahead of her, the woman kicked him in the butt and slammed the room door shut.

The woman called police, but Plamondon was gone by the time they arrived.

Five year total sentence

Following a trial earlier this year, Plamondon, 38, was found guilty of sexual assault, attempted robbery and impersonating a peace officer. He will serve his sentence for each of the crimes concurrently, with a total sentence of five years.

Yungwirth said the planned and deliberate nature of the attack, the vulnerability of the victim — who was working alone — and the length of time that Plamondon kept his victim confined, were all aggravating factors in the case.

Plamondon will receive approximately six months credit for the time he has already spent in custody.

He declined to address the court when given the opportunity to do so.