St. Albert man charged with second-degree murder in December homicide

A 23-year-old St. Albert man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Breianna Schamber last December.

Homicides detectives arrested and charged the man on Thursday, Edmonton police said in a news release Friday afternoon.

Schamber, 25, was found dead in a home in the Duggan neighbourhood near 35th Avenue and 107th Street on Dec. 3 last year.

An autopsy later confirmed her death was a homicide by strangulation, police said. On Friday, an Edmonton Police Service spokesperson also confirmed the case was not related to domestic violence.