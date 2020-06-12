Skip to Main Content
St. Albert man charged with second-degree murder in December homicide
Edmonton

St. Albert man charged with second-degree murder in December homicide

Edmonton police laid second-degree murder charges this week in connection to Breianna Schamber’s death last December.

Breianna Schamber, 25, was found dead inside a residence in 2019

CBC News ·

A 23-year-old St. Albert man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Breianna Schamber last December.

Homicides detectives arrested and charged the man on Thursday, Edmonton police said in a news release Friday afternoon. 

Schamber, 25, was found dead in a home in the Duggan neighbourhood near 35th Avenue and 107th Street on Dec. 3 last year.

An autopsy later confirmed her death was a homicide by strangulation, police said. On Friday, an Edmonton Police Service spokesperson also confirmed the case was not related to domestic violence.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News