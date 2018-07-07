St. Albert charity hockey tournament honours fallen Humboldt Broncos

Four hockey teams are facing off in St. Albert this weekend to honour four fallen Humboldt Broncos players.

The four teams bear the names of the four fallen Broncos players with ties to St. Albert: Stephen Wack, Jaxon Joseph, Logan Hunter and Conner Lukan.

More than 84 local junior or minor hockey players are playing in the St. Albert Memorial Charity tournament to remember their former teammates and friends.

Families of the players spoke at Friday's opening ceremonies at the Mark Messier Arena in Servus Place.

"We are so extremely proud of all of you and of all of the parents who have been there with us through all of this," said Chris Joseph, Jaxon's father.

Eighty per cent of the money raised from this weekend's event will go to the St. Albert Humboldt Remembrance Committee. The remainder will go to the Humboldt Strong Community Foundation.

The event's co-organizer, Josh Dechaine, said a group of friends were motivated to do their part to remember their friends.

Servus Place in St. Albert was packed for the opening ceremonies of the St. Albert memorial tournament for four fallen Humboldt Broncos players. (Peter Evans/CBC)

"For us, it was part of the healing process for ourselves, as well as we were hoping to help with the community as well," Dechaine said.

Driver charged

The four Broncos were killed in April when their team's bus collided with a semi-truck at an intersection outside of Tisdale, Sask.

Sixteen people were killed in the crash and 13 were injured.

RCMP announced Friday the driver of the tractor-trailer that collided with the Humboldt Broncos team bus was arrested and charged.

Jaskirat Singh Sidhu, 29, is facing 16 counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and 13 counts of dangerous operation of motor vehicle causing bodily injury.

Many of those playing in this weekend's tournament did not wish to comment on the driver's charges.

Some of the players said the driver's charges are part of the healing process.

"I wouldn't want to be in anyone's shoes as a driver. You feel bad. Obviously, no one goes out there to do that," said Travis Ewanyk, a pro hockey player who is playing in this weekend's tournament.

Hockey player Ryan Cox helped organize this weekend's hockey event in St. Albert. (Terry Reith/CBC)

For many, this weekend's tournament is an event to move ahead and heal.

"It was a terrible thing that happened but we're just trying to do anything to support the families and celebrate the guys' lives," said Ryan Cox, co-organizer.

The hockey tournament is free and runs until Sunday afternoon.