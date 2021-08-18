Skip to Main Content
St. Albert Botanic Park turning 30 — and growing

The St. Albert Botanic Park is five acres of blooming beautiful gardens celebrating 30 years as a free spot to take a stroll and smell the roses, and now volunteers are looking to raise $100,000 to pave memory lane.

‘If you want to get your 10,000 steps in, this is a good place to do it’

Adrienne Lamb, Rick Bremness · CBC News ·
Weddings and other community celebrations are often held in the Richard Plain Rose Garden at the St. Albert Botanic Park, a spot teeming with 170 varieties of the flower. (Adrienne Lamb/CBC)

Lynn Rusnak buzzes between the flower beds at the St. Albert Botanic Park, greeting her fellow volunteers.

"Makes me feel great. Really good people, lots of fun conversations, doing something worthwhile," Rusnak says.

A medical assistant for 31 years, Rusnak swapped her scrubs for a garden trowel and weeding bucket six years ago. 

"This filled in that big gap that I missed from being at work," she says.

'It's a beautiful place to come'

The St. Albert Botanic Park is at 265 Sturgeon Rd., on land leased from the City of St. Albert.

The park is powered by volunteers — 150 community members who collectively put in 10,000 to 15,000 hours a year to keep the five-acre space watered, weeded and wowing guests.

"Visitors come through the park all the time, thanking us for the work we're doing and remarking on how beautiful the park is," Rusnak says.

The seed of an idea for the space started in the late 1980s with former mayor Richard Plain and retired city landscape planner John Beedle. From there a not-for-profit society was formed to showcase trees, shrubs, perennials and vegetables
A view of the St. Albert Botanic Park, a long narrow space, sandwiched between the Sturgeon River and a shared used path and the Sturgeon Road. (David Bajer/CBC)

Rusnak, who sits on the board for the park, says they're embarking on a $100,000 fundraising campaign to make the space more accessible.

"The east park is fairly well developed; we've got paved paths for people. The west park is one of the first areas we planted in but there is no paved path."

The campaign is raising funds by selling bricks engraved with personalized inscriptions of names, dates, special occasions or favourite sayings or memories.

Rusnak says the continuation of the brick walkway to pave the Memory Lane area would mean easier access for visitors with strollers, walkers, wheelchairs or others with mobility challenges to enjoy the beds teeming with daylilies, iris and lilacs.

Garry Phillips believes the spot is an asset for the entire region.

"We have no gates, we have no fees to get in, we're open 365 days a year," the park volunteer says. 
St. Albert Botanic Garden volunteer Garry Phillips doing some pruning. (Adrienne Lamb/CBC)

"During the last two years it's been kind of a sanctuary for people cause they can come down here anytime and just wander around."  

Phillips says they do have a few rules, such as no dogs or bikes or picnicking.

He says the park welcomes new volunteers all the time for duties from maintenance, to accounting and construction. 

He sticks to weeding and pruning, which has him covering a lot of ground in a volunteer shift. 

"If you want to get your 10,000 steps in, this is a good place to do it". 
Habitat Garden is one of more than 20 special areas you can find in the St. Albert Botanic Park. (Adrienne Lamb/CBC)

