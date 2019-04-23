Armed suspects in St. Albert target young people in series of robberies

Police are warning young people in St. Albert to walk in groups or with adults after a rash of armed robberies in the city.

Officers are investigating six robberies that happened between April 18 and April 22, St. Albert RCMP said Tuesday in a news release.

The victims were between 10 and 20 years old and were robbed of cellphones, wallets and other property.

The two most recent crimes were reported on Monday.

In some of the incidents, police said, the suspect or suspects produced what appeared to be a firearm. In all six robberies, the victims were ordered to hand over their cellphones or other property. No physical contact was made and no injuries were suffered by any of the victims, police said.

"St. Albert RCMP are asking residents to report any suspicious incidents ... and are suggesting that young people walk in groups, walk with an adult or stay home in the next period of time," the release said.

"If confronted by a robber, co-operate with the demands, as personal safety is more important than loss of property."

The two suspects are thought to be in their mid-20s, police said.

The vehicles used in the robberies were described as a small, silver, four-door car, possibly a Ford Fusion, and a small white SUV.

"All the victims were out walking or on bikes when they were approached, and the suspect remained close to his vehicle," police said.

A composite drawing is being considered, police said, and may be released in the future.

Anyone with information is asked to contact St. Albert RCMP or Crime Stoppers.